Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd is a China-based company that provides automation and control technologies and products. The company operates through three segments. Its IA segment supplies solutions including third-party hardware-centric products, proprietary software products, and others. The Rail segment supplies train control center and automation train protection to the rail and subway industries. The M&E segment consists of its two Southeast Asia-based subsidiaries that provide mechanical and electrical solutions. Hollysys Automation Technologies generates most of its sales from the Chinese domestic market.

Hollysys Automation Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ: HOLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hollysys Automation Tech's (HOLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ: HOLI) was reported by JP Morgan on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting HOLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.82% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI)?

A

The stock price for Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ: HOLI) is $13.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on October 21, 2020.

Q

When is Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) reporting earnings?

A

Hollysys Automation Tech’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hollysys Automation Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Hollysys Automation Tech (HOLI) operate in?

A

Hollysys Automation Tech is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.