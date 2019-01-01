Holista CollTech Ltd is a research-driven biotech company. Its operating segments include Supplements; Ovine Collagen; Infection Control Solutions; Food Ingredients; and Corporate. Supplements segment is involved in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of dietary supplements. Ovine collagen segment is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of cosmetic grade collagen. Food ingredients segment is involved in the manufacturing and wholesale distribution of healthy food ingredients. Infection control segment is involved in the infection control solutions. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Supplements segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from Malaysia.