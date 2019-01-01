QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Holiday Island Holdings Inc is a development stage real estate company. It is mainly engaged in the recreational land/planned community development, marketing, and sale of commercial and residential properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Holiday Island Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holiday Island Hldgs (HIHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holiday Island Hldgs (OTCPK: HIHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holiday Island Hldgs's (HIHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holiday Island Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Holiday Island Hldgs (HIHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Holiday Island Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Holiday Island Hldgs (HIHI)?

A

The stock price for Holiday Island Hldgs (OTCPK: HIHI) is $0.0419 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:36:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holiday Island Hldgs (HIHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Holiday Island Hldgs.

Q

When is Holiday Island Hldgs (OTCPK:HIHI) reporting earnings?

A

Holiday Island Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Holiday Island Hldgs (HIHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holiday Island Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Holiday Island Hldgs (HIHI) operate in?

A

Holiday Island Hldgs is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.