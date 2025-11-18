Close up of Honeywell ground sign is seen in Tempe, Arizona
November 18, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This Honeywell Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Hanzade Kilickiran downgraded D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $4.85 to $3.07. D-MARKET Electronic shares closed at $2.31 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Richard Hightower downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $113 to $106. Federal Realty Investment shares closed at $96.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Joseph Giordano downgraded Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $13.5 to $6. Auna shares closed at $5.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin downgraded Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON) from Buy to Underperform and slashed the price target from $265 to $205. Honeywell closed at $196.08 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

