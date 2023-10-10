Visa Agrees To Partner With Turkey-Based Hepsiburada To Expand Digital Prepaid Cards

Turkish e-commerce platform, Hepsiburada HEPS signed a five-year agreement with Visa V to ensure that the former’s digital prepaid cards are accepted worldwide for both online and physical purchases. The partnership is between Hepsipay and Visa to provide fast, secure, and convenient payment solutions for its customers.

With this partnership, Hepsipay cards will have the Visa logo thereby marking a significant development for users. Digital cards will be created very easily and immediately. It will be accessible through their Hepsipay accounts via Hepsiburada. The users can also top up their cards through various methods, including transfers from credit or debit cards and bank account transfers.

Hepsipay was initially introduced as a platform wallet by Hepsiburada and is the first and only platform wallet licensed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

Visa general manager Samile Mümin praised the partnership with Hepsipay.

"Thanks to Visa’s global scale and our technological network protected by the most advanced security products and services, Hepsipay cardholders can now enjoy the freedom of paying securely, not just on the Hepsiburada platform, but anywhere worldwide,” Mümin said.

