Turkish E-Commerce Platform Hepsiburada Partners With Intel To Help SMEs Go Digital
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 6:49am   Comments
  • Turkish e-commerce platform D- Market Elektronik (NASDAQ: HEPS) (Hepsiburada) has partnered with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to launch DigitalSMEa program to provide support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey. 
  • DigitalSME will enable businesses to develop their e-commerce technology infrastructure, accelerate their digital transformation, and strengthen their businesses. 
  • The companies expect the program to expand access to the digital economy by providing tools for new SMEs and those moving into e-commerce through training, discounted hardware, and software tools.
  • Price Action: HEPS shares closed higher by 9.20% at $1.78 on Tuesday.

