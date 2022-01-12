Turkish E-Commerce Platform Hepsiburada Partners With Intel To Help SMEs Go Digital
- Turkish e-commerce platform D- Market Elektronik (NASDAQ: HEPS) (Hepsiburada) has partnered with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to launch DigitalSME, a program to provide support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey.
- DigitalSME will enable businesses to develop their e-commerce technology infrastructure, accelerate their digital transformation, and strengthen their businesses.
- The companies expect the program to expand access to the digital economy by providing tools for new SMEs and those moving into e-commerce through training, discounted hardware, and software tools.
- Price Action: HEPS shares closed higher by 9.20% at $1.78 on Tuesday.
