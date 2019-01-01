D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for D-MARKET Electronic
D-MARKET Electronic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) was reported by B of A Securities on August 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting HEPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 966.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ: HEPS) was provided by B of A Securities, and D-MARKET Electronic downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of D-MARKET Electronic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for D-MARKET Electronic was filed on August 31, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 31, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) is trading at is $1.13, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.