D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 1
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$181.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of D-MARKET Electronic using advanced sorting and filters.
D-MARKET Electronic Questions & Answers
When is D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) reporting earnings?
D-MARKET Electronic (HEPS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 1, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were D-MARKET Electronic’s (NASDAQ:HEPS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $210.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.