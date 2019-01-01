QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
144.7K/310.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.34 - 2.18
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
Shares
36.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Happiness Biotech Group Ltd is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts. Its products include Lucidum spore powder products, Cordyceps mycelia products, Ejiao solution products, Vitamins, and dietary supplements products, American ginseng products, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Lucidum spore powder products.

Earnings

H1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370
REV46.885M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Happiness Development Gro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Happiness Development Gro (HAPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ: HAPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Happiness Development Gro's (HAPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Happiness Development Gro (HAPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Happiness Development Gro

Q

Current Stock Price for Happiness Development Gro (HAPP)?

A

The stock price for Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ: HAPP) is $0.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Happiness Development Gro (HAPP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 7, 2020.

Q

When is Happiness Development Gro (NASDAQ:HAPP) reporting earnings?

A

Happiness Development Gro’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 6, 2022.

Q

Is Happiness Development Gro (HAPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Happiness Development Gro.

Q

What sector and industry does Happiness Development Gro (HAPP) operate in?

A

Happiness Development Gro is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.