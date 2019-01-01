QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Happy Town Holdings Inc is a health and wellness company. The company is focused on developing or acquiring natural-based solutions to promote better health. It is engaged in researching new investment opportunities in the health and wellness sector.

Happy Town Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Happy Town Hldgs (HPTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Happy Town Hldgs (OTCPK: HPTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Happy Town Hldgs's (HPTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Happy Town Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Happy Town Hldgs (HPTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Happy Town Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Happy Town Hldgs (HPTN)?

A

The stock price for Happy Town Hldgs (OTCPK: HPTN) is $0.201 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 17:36:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Happy Town Hldgs (HPTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Happy Town Hldgs.

Q

When is Happy Town Hldgs (OTCPK:HPTN) reporting earnings?

A

Happy Town Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Happy Town Hldgs (HPTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Happy Town Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Happy Town Hldgs (HPTN) operate in?

A

Happy Town Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.