Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
1K/21.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.48
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
104.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plant & Co Brands Ltd is a vertically integrated enterprise focused on the health and wellness sector. The company offers delicious and functional plant-based food to people in every facet of life.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plant & Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plant & Brands (VGANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plant & Brands (OTCQB: VGANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plant & Brands's (VGANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plant & Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Plant & Brands (VGANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plant & Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Plant & Brands (VGANF)?

A

The stock price for Plant & Brands (OTCQB: VGANF) is $0.09 last updated Today at 2:57:13 PM.

Q

Does Plant & Brands (VGANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plant & Brands.

Q

When is Plant & Brands (OTCQB:VGANF) reporting earnings?

A

Plant & Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plant & Brands (VGANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plant & Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Plant & Brands (VGANF) operate in?

A

Plant & Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.