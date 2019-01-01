QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
124.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Rateria and West Valley Property, Cariboo Property and Silver Dollar Property. The company has a diversified metal exploration portfolio in a safe geopolitical jurisdiction and completed much of the early-stage exploration on its properties to resolve quality opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Happy Creek Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Happy Creek Minerals (HPYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Happy Creek Minerals (OTCPK: HPYCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Happy Creek Minerals's (HPYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Happy Creek Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Happy Creek Minerals (HPYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Happy Creek Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Happy Creek Minerals (HPYCF)?

A

The stock price for Happy Creek Minerals (OTCPK: HPYCF) is $0.0297 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 19:44:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Happy Creek Minerals (HPYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Happy Creek Minerals.

Q

When is Happy Creek Minerals (OTCPK:HPYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Happy Creek Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Happy Creek Minerals (HPYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Happy Creek Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Happy Creek Minerals (HPYCF) operate in?

A

Happy Creek Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.