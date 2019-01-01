Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 4.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.49.

Revenue was up $28.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.42 0.40 0.32 EPS Actual 0.42 0.55 0.66 0.37 Revenue Estimate 100.32M 101.94M 103.16M 84.88M Revenue Actual 102.00M 115.83M 136.46M 89.02M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.05 and $2.2 per share.

