|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: CERE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS).
The latest price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: CERE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting CERE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.34% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: CERE) is $24.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg.
Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg.
Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.