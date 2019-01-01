QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/482.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.01 - 46.16
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.43
Shares
147.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: CERE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's (CERE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: CERE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting CERE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.34% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE)?

A

The stock price for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: CERE) is $24.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg.

Q

When is Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) reporting earnings?

A

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (CERE) operate in?

A

Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.