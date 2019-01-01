Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting HALO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.38% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Halozyme Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Halozyme Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Halozyme Therapeutics was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $60.00. The current price Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) is trading at is $45.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.