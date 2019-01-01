Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) was reported by Needham on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting GMDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 440.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) was provided by Needham, and Gamida Cell maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gamida Cell, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gamida Cell was filed on November 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gamida Cell (GMDA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $12.00. The current price Gamida Cell (GMDA) is trading at is $2.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
