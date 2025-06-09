June 9, 2025 12:04 PM 3 min read

Oracle To Rally Around 15%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Redburn Atlantic raised Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $40 to $48. Redburn Atlantic analyst Charles Bendit downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Robinhood shares closed at $74.88 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Redburn Atlantic raised the price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW from $65 to $82. Redburn Atlantic analyst Charles Bendit upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. Charles Schwab shares closed at $88.22 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies raised Oracle Corporation ORCL price target from $190 to $200. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating. Oracle shares closed at $174.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Cintas Corporation CTAS from $215 to $240. RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a Sector Perform rating. Cintas shares closed at $227.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for The Toro Company TTC from $80 to $76. DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Neutral rating. Toro shares closed at $68.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Compass Point raised Applied Digital Corporation APLD price target from $10 to $13. Compass Point analyst Joe Flynn downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Applied Digital shares settled at $13.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CIBC raised Rubrik, Inc. RBRK price target from $110 to $125. CIBC analyst Todd Coupland maintained an Outperformer rating. Rubrik shares closed at $97.98 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities boosted Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $285 to $340. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating. Zscaler shares closed at $303.03 on Friday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital increased the price target for Walmart Inc. WMT from $102 to $103. RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained an Outperform rating. Walmart shares settled at $97.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs slashed General Mills, Inc. GIS price target from $68 to $58. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. General Mills shares closed at $54.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ORCL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

