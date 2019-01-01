General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for General Mills
General Mills Questions & Answers
The latest price target for General Mills (NYSE: GIS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting GIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.20% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for General Mills (NYSE: GIS) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and General Mills maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of General Mills, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for General Mills was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest General Mills (GIS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $73.00 to $75.00. The current price General Mills (GIS) is trading at is $68.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
