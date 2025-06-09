June 9, 2025 11:46 AM 2 min read

This Tesla Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Imron Zafar downgraded the rating for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $515 to $440. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $557.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky downgraded the rating for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from Buy to Hold. Tesla shares closed at $295.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the rating for General Mills, Inc. GIS from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $68 to $58. General Mills shares closed at $54.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen downgraded Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $205 to $215. Interactive Brokers shares closed at $211.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded AZZ Inc. AZZ from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $101. AZZ shares closed at $94.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

  • Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
  • Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
  • Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Share Price: $0.80
Min. Investment: $1,000
Valuation: $3.5B

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AZZ Logo
AZZAZZ Inc
$93.45-1.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.98
Growth
54.52
Quality
74.78
Value
30.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GIS Logo
GISGeneral Mills Inc
$54.65-0.22%
IBKR Logo
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$204.44-3.49%
ISRG Logo
ISRGIntuitive Surgical Inc
$519.05-6.83%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$295.580.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved