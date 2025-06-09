This Tesla Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Deutsche Bank analyst Imron Zafar downgraded the rating for Intuitive Surgical, Inc . ISRG from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $515 to $440. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $557.08 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky downgraded the rating for Tesla, Inc . TSLA from Buy to Hold. Tesla shares closed at $295.14 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the rating for General Mills, Inc . GIS from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $68 to $58. General Mills shares closed at $54.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen downgraded Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $205 to $215. Interactive Brokers shares closed at $211.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded AZZ Inc. AZZ from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $101. AZZ shares closed at $94.44 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

