Conagra Sells Seafood Brands For $55M As It Sharpens Focus On Core Business

Zinger Key Points
- Conagra will sell Van de Kamp’s and Mrs. Paul’s for $55 million in cash.
- Proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down company debt.
- Get the Strategy to Trade Pre-Fed Setups and Post-Fed Swings—Live With Chris Capre on Wednesday, June 11.
Conagra Brands Inc. CAG agreed to sell its Van de Kamp’s and Mrs. Paul’s frozen seafood brands to High Liner Foods for $55 million in cash.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of July 2025. The two seafood brands generated roughly $75 million in net sales during fiscal 2024.
The divestiture is projected to reduce Conagra’s adjusted earnings per share by one cent in fiscal 2026.
Conagra CEO Sean Connolly described the sale as a strategic move to redirect resources toward faster-growing segments.
Also Read: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Proceeds from the transaction will be applied toward debt reduction, aligning with Conagra’s broader goal of improving its balance sheet while enhancing focus on innovation and brand development.
The divestiture is part of a wider shift in the packaged food industry, where companies are reassessing portfolios to match evolving consumer demands and improve operational efficiency.
Related ETFs: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF IYK.
Price Action: Conagra shares are trading lower by 0.45% at $22.36 on Friday’s last check.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.