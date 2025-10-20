This Marvell Technology Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded the rating for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) from Buy to Neutral. TrueCar shares closed at $2.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Rexford Industrial Realty shares closed at $43.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley downgraded Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $80. Marvell Tech shares closed at $87.95 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $63. Gildan Activewear closed at $60.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy downgraded Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $12. Navitas Semiconductor shares closed at $14.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying MRVL stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.