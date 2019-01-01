ñol

Gaming Innovation Group
(OTCGM:GIGI)
1.7332
00
At close: Dec 20
1.5602
-0.1730[-9.98%]
After Hours: 7:20AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.73 - 2.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 122.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap212.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Gaming Innovation Group (OTC:GIGI), Dividends

Gaming Innovation Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gaming Innovation Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Gaming Innovation Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaming Innovation Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaming Innovation Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaming Innovation Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gaming Innovation Group (OTCGM:GIGI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaming Innovation Group.

