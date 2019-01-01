QQQ
Range
8.91 - 9.08
Vol / Avg.
137.4K/235.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.87 - 14.95
Mkt Cap
343.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.06
P/E
-
EPS
0.23
Shares
38.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Whole Earth Brands Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners as well as reduced-sugar products. The company operates in two segments namely Branded CPG(consumer packaged goods) and Flavors & Ingredients. Some of the company's brands include Whole Earth, Pure Via, Equal, and Candere. Its geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.

Whole Earth Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Whole Earth Brands (FREE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Whole Earth Brands's (FREE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Whole Earth Brands (FREE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FREE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.17% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Whole Earth Brands (FREE)?

A

The stock price for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) is $8.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Whole Earth Brands (FREE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2008.

Q

When is Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) reporting earnings?

A

Whole Earth Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Whole Earth Brands (FREE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Whole Earth Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Whole Earth Brands (FREE) operate in?

A

Whole Earth Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.