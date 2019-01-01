QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.04
Mkt Cap
4.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
26.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Free Flow Inc focuses on the business of used auto parts. It is engaged in disassembling salvaged automobiles and sells presorted automobile parts through a parts locator network. It also owns the formulation and trademark of an Aerosol named HYGIENiQ. It eliminates smoke odor, mold, and mildew and is useful in automobiles and home applications.

Analyst Ratings

Free Flow Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Free Flow (FFLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Free Flow (OTCQB: FFLO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Free Flow's (FFLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Free Flow.

Q

What is the target price for Free Flow (FFLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Free Flow

Q

Current Stock Price for Free Flow (FFLO)?

A

The stock price for Free Flow (OTCQB: FFLO) is $0.185 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 19:07:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Free Flow (FFLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Free Flow.

Q

When is Free Flow (OTCQB:FFLO) reporting earnings?

A

Free Flow does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Free Flow (FFLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Free Flow.

Q

What sector and industry does Free Flow (FFLO) operate in?

A

Free Flow is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.