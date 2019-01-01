First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Industrial Realty
First Industrial Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) was reported by Mizuho on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting FR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.77% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) was provided by Mizuho, and First Industrial Realty maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Industrial Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Industrial Realty was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Industrial Realty (FR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $64.00 to $55.00. The current price First Industrial Realty (FR) is trading at is $53.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
