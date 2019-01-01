First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.530
Quarterly Revenue
$125.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$125.5M
Earnings History
First Industrial Realty Questions & Answers
When is First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) reporting earnings?
First Industrial Realty (FR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were First Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:FR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $97.6M, which missed the estimate of $97.7M.
