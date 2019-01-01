ñol

First Industrial Realty
(NYSE:FR)
52.97
-0.72[-1.34%]
Last update: 9:41AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low52.99 - 53.21
52 Week High/Low50.23 - 66.74
Open / Close53.39 / -
Float / Outstanding97M / 132M
Vol / Avg.23.1K / 898.4K
Mkt Cap7B
P/E28.56
50d Avg. Price58.36
Div / Yield1.18/2.20%
Payout Ratio58.78
EPS0.27
Total Float97M

First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Industrial Realty reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.530

Quarterly Revenue

$125.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$125.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Industrial Realty using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Industrial Realty Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) reporting earnings?
A

First Industrial Realty (FR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Q
What were First Industrial Realty’s (NYSE:FR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $97.6M, which missed the estimate of $97.7M.

