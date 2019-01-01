ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$48.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$48.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of ForgeRock using advanced sorting and filters.
ForgeRock Questions & Answers
When is ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) reporting earnings?
ForgeRock (FORG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.35, which beat the estimate of $-0.45.
What were ForgeRock’s (NYSE:FORG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $44.2M, which beat the estimate of $38.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.