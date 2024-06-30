Moderna And Walgreens Boots Alliance Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 23 - June 29): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA shares tumbled 24.12% after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings and lowered 2024 guidance below consensus estimates. Analysts cut the price forecasts on the stock.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND shares lost 13.41%, possibly in reaction to worse-than-expected May Pending Home Sales economic data.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares fell 11.76% after the company’s RSV vaccine showed 50% efficacy.
- Birkenstock Holding Plc BIRK stock declined 10.86% after the company announced an offering of up to 14 million ordinary shares by a selling shareholder.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares went down by 9.70% in the last week.
- Pool Corporation POOL stock fell 9.19% after the company after the company cut its FY24 EPS guidance.
- JD.Com, Inc. JD stock fell 8.89% after the U.S. unveiled rules to curb investments in Chinese technology.
- Ecopetrol EC stock dived 8.02%
- International Paper Company IP shares declined 7.98% after Suzano SA SUZ said it would not pursue the acquisition transaction.
- Micron Technology Inc.’s MU stock lost 7.62% last week following Q3 earnings and a Q4 outlook.
Photo by Lutsenko_Oleksandr on Shutterstock
