This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Sees More Than 10% Upside In Apple - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index jumping around 650 points during the session following the release of recent inflation data.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% last week, while the Nasdaq dipped 2.1%, with both indices recording posted back-to-back weekly losses. However, the Dow outperformed, with the index gaining 0.8% to record its fourth straight positive week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Zachary Fadem

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc . FND and cut the price target from $125 to $95 on July 26. This analyst sees around 1% decline in the stock.

Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on . and cut the price target from $125 to $95 on July 26. This analyst sees around 1% decline in the stock. Recent News: Floor & Decor will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 after the closing bell on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Analyst: David Manthey

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Republic Services, Inc . RSG and increased the price target from $208 to $210 on July 25. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on . and increased the price target from $208 to $210 on July 25. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 24, the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and increased its quarterly dividend to 58 cents per share.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm: JMP Securities

JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on Tyler Technologies, Inc . TYL with a price target of $580 on July 26. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the stock.

Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on . with a price target of $580 on July 26. This analyst sees around 2% downside in the stock. Recent News: On July 24, Tyler Technologies reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

Analyst: William Power

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Apple Inc. AAPL and boosted the price target from $200 to $240 on July 25. This analyst sees over 10% gain in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and boosted the price target from $200 to $240 on July 25. This analyst sees over 10% gain in the stock. Recent News: Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model and introduce an ultra-slim variant in the second half of 2025.

Analyst: Seth Seifman

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and boosted the price target from $518 to $560 on July 25. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on and boosted the price target from $518 to $560 on July 25. This analyst sees around 7% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 23, Lockheed Martin reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

