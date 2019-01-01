First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive maximum of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries. Geographically, all the operations function through the United States of America.