Range
13.32 - 13.46
Vol / Avg.
59.8K/55.2K
Div / Yield
0.75/5.60%
52 Wk
11.16 - 14.26
Mkt Cap
223.5M
Payout Ratio
26.41
Open
13.41
P/E
4.72
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive maximum of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries. Geographically, all the operations function through the United States of America.

First Trust Energy Infra Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Energy Infra's (FIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Energy Infra.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Energy Infra

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Energy Infra (FIF)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) is $13.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Energy Infra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Energy Infra.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Energy Infra (FIF) operate in?

A

First Trust Energy Infra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.