Range
9.72 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
609.6K/35.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.63 - 10.55
Mkt Cap
400.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
41.1M
Outstanding
Figure Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Figure Acquisition Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Figure Acquisition Corp (FACA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Figure Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FACA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Figure Acquisition Corp's (FACA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Figure Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Figure Acquisition Corp (FACA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Figure Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Figure Acquisition Corp (FACA)?

A

The stock price for Figure Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FACA) is $9.76 last updated Today at 8:58:00 PM.

Q

Does Figure Acquisition Corp (FACA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Figure Acquisition Corp.

Q

When is Figure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:FACA) reporting earnings?

A

Figure Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Figure Acquisition Corp (FACA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Figure Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Figure Acquisition Corp (FACA) operate in?

A

Figure Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.