Range
2.05 - 2.05
Vol / Avg.
8.7K/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.48 - 2.55
Mkt Cap
77.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.05
P/E
12.81
EPS
-0.01
Shares
38M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
First Acceptance Corp is engaged in the financial services sector. It is principally a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance. The company's operations generate revenue from selling non-standard personal automobile insurance products and related products in the United States. Its suite of products comprises auto insurance, renters, motorcycle, roadside assistance, and hospital insurance. It also operates a real estate and corporate segment, which consists of the activities related to the disposition of foreclosed real estate held for sale, interest expense associated with all debt, and other general corporate overhead expenses.

First Acceptance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Acceptance (FACO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Acceptance (OTCQX: FACO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Acceptance's (FACO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Acceptance.

Q

What is the target price for First Acceptance (FACO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Acceptance

Q

Current Stock Price for First Acceptance (FACO)?

A

The stock price for First Acceptance (OTCQX: FACO) is $2.05 last updated Today at 6:30:33 PM.

Q

Does First Acceptance (FACO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Acceptance.

Q

When is First Acceptance (OTCQX:FACO) reporting earnings?

A

First Acceptance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Acceptance (FACO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Acceptance.

Q

What sector and industry does First Acceptance (FACO) operate in?

A

First Acceptance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.