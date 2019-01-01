First Acceptance Corp is engaged in the financial services sector. It is principally a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance. The company's operations generate revenue from selling non-standard personal automobile insurance products and related products in the United States. Its suite of products comprises auto insurance, renters, motorcycle, roadside assistance, and hospital insurance. It also operates a real estate and corporate segment, which consists of the activities related to the disposition of foreclosed real estate held for sale, interest expense associated with all debt, and other general corporate overhead expenses.