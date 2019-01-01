QQQ
FANCL Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing and selling cosmetics and health related products through subsidiaries. The company operates through three business segments. The cosmetics business provides additive-free skin care products. The Nutraceutical related business produces and distributes health food products. The other related business offers germinated rice, green juice and other products. The cosmetics business and the Nutraceutical related business jointly contribute most of the company's revenue. The company distributes its products mainly through mail order sales, store sales and wholesale. The company generates majority of its total revenue from the domestic market.

FANCL Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FANCL (FACYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FANCL (OTCPK: FACYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FANCL's (FACYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FANCL.

Q

What is the target price for FANCL (FACYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FANCL

Q

Current Stock Price for FANCL (FACYF)?

A

The stock price for FANCL (OTCPK: FACYF) is $26 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:06:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FANCL (FACYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FANCL.

Q

When is FANCL (OTCPK:FACYF) reporting earnings?

A

FANCL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FANCL (FACYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FANCL.

Q

What sector and industry does FANCL (FACYF) operate in?

A

FANCL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.