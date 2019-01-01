FANCL Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing and selling cosmetics and health related products through subsidiaries. The company operates through three business segments. The cosmetics business provides additive-free skin care products. The Nutraceutical related business produces and distributes health food products. The other related business offers germinated rice, green juice and other products. The cosmetics business and the Nutraceutical related business jointly contribute most of the company's revenue. The company distributes its products mainly through mail order sales, store sales and wholesale. The company generates majority of its total revenue from the domestic market.