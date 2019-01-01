QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
95M
Outstanding
Molecule Holdings Inc is a licensed cannabis beverage company. It is engaged in production, packaging and distribution of beverages related to cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Molecule Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Molecule Holdings (EVRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molecule Holdings (OTCPK: EVRRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Molecule Holdings's (EVRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Molecule Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Molecule Holdings (EVRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Molecule Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Molecule Holdings (EVRRF)?

A

The stock price for Molecule Holdings (OTCPK: EVRRF) is $0.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Molecule Holdings (EVRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Molecule Holdings.

Q

When is Molecule Holdings (OTCPK:EVRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Molecule Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Molecule Holdings (EVRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molecule Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Molecule Holdings (EVRRF) operate in?

A

Molecule Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.