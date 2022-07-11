Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces EMBODY Launch in British Columbia

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - July 6, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that British Columbia has added two new Molecule branded products to their offering. embody brand Blood Orange + Rosemary Sparkling Red Tea and embody Mint + Honey Sparkling Green Tea. Our embody teas are expected to be available for purchase from British Columbia cannabis retailers this week. This new launch follows a very successful British Columbia PHRESH brand launch earlier this spring.



Click Image To View Full Size

The embody brand focuses on trend setting functional ingredients, unique flavour profiles, and high CBD inputs. With 2 mg of THC and 40 mg of CBD per serving, embody teas are on the leading edge of cannabis input in the Canadian beverage category. To inspire the well-being of our consumers, Molecule will continue to push the limits on mainstream wellness trends by bringing unique and emerging THC / CBD forward ideas to market with the embody brand.

Commented CEO David Reingold, "We continue to increase both SKU count and points of distribution for the Molecule family of products. The embody brand is an important product group for the Molecule business. embody was first introduced to the Ontario market in March of this year. The brand has enjoyed steady growth with its unique flavour profile and industry leading cannabis inputs."

André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder

Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101

Email: andre@molecule.ca

www.molecule.ca

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken

to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release including statements regarding the purchase order from the Province of British Columbia, the expected timing for launch of the Company's products in British Columbia, the potential opportunity the British Columbia cannabis market provides the Company, the Company's plans to further penetrate the BC market, and the Company's ability to produce cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian beverage market. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.