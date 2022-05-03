Molecule Holdings Inc. Celebrates Spring Launch with PHRESH Summer Punch #1 Top Seller

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - April 28, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is thrilled with the reception of their new beverages launched through Ontario Cannabis Stores (OCS) this spring.



Ontario consumers have embraced PHRESH Summer Punch making it the highest performing spring launch SKU through the OCS with over 15,000 units sold online and to Ontario retailers as of Friday April 22nd. Retail penetration rate for the new PHRESH flavour has already topped 43%. PHRESH STRAINS sold out within the first 10 days of sale. We have since received additional orders on PHRESH STRAINS of approximately 20,000 units. The two new CANAJO flavours (Regular and Espresso Spice) have achieved combined sales of just under 8,000 units. Our new embody line has so far enjoyed sales just under 3,000 units. All of our new launch items of have been re-ordered by the province for near term delivery.

Commented David Reingold, CEO of Molecule, "April has been an exciting month with all of our products performing well in market. PHRESH Summer Punch hitting #1 in market for new launch items is especially rewarding. Our new lines CANAJO, embody, and our new PHRESH STRAINS, are also showing solid performance all while our current in market items continue to perform to our expectations. We are excited about the ongoing success of the sales and marketing teams as they continue to build momentum and additional market penetration as we head into the summer beverage market."

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

