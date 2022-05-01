Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Sales Amendment to Health Canada Licence

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - April 26, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that they have received the amendment to their Health Canada processing license, authorizing the activity of sale of cannabis extracts, beverages, edibles, and topical products. Commonly referred to as "a sales amendment", this application was submitted on August 29, 2021. After rigorous review with Health Canada, we are thrilled to have successfully completed this process.



The addition of this sales amendment now allows for the Company to sell directly to the provinces, thereby opening the door to a number of potentially significant advantages and opportunities for the business including:

A direct savings on commissions currently being paid for by the use of an outside sales amendment arrangement.

The ability to deal directly and build relationships with provinces and territories.

The ability to develop a new and lucrative revenue stream by representing other LP's or brands looking for representation from a licensed entity.

Commented David Reingold, CEO of Molecule, "Obtaining our sales amendment license was a major regulatory hurdle. We are excited to now have this behind us. The commission savings and opportunity this new license amendment provides is substantial to the business. I am very thankful to the Molecule team for all of their hard work on getting this through to completion."

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

