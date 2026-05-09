Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) : Shares of the Spanish-language TV and radio company soared after reporting quarterly results Tuesday. The company reported revenue up 114% year-over-year, boosted by advertising technology & services revenue up 204% year-over-year. CEO Michael Christenson said the surge in the advertising segment came from higher monthly active advertisers and higher revenue per advertiser, boosted by AI platform investments. The strong quarterly totals could put the stock on watch going forward, with investors now expecting more growth ahead.

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) : The online marketplace insurance company saw strong interest from readers during the week. The company recently reported quarterly results with earnings per share missing analyst estimates and revenue beating estimates. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in nine of the last 10 quarters overall. After the quarterly results, Needham maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $25. The stock could remain in the spotlight in the coming weeks with EverQuote having presentations at investment conferences from Needham, B. Riley and William Blair on May 12, May 21 and June 2 respectively. The company's second-quarter guidance of $185 million to $195 million came in ahead of a Street consensus estimate of $180.5 million.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) : The semiconductor company saw strong interest from readers during the week, with the sector continuing to be one of the hottest and most followed. The company will report first-quarter financial results on May 13. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 7 cents per share and revenue of $16.47 million. Valens has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters and beaten analyst estimates for revenue in more than 18 straight quarters. With products for numerous sectors, Valens quarterly report could be watched for new deals, revenue backlog and more.

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) : Reader interest was high for the cloud storage provider company. Backblaze reported first-quarter results on May 4, with earnings per share and revenue both beating analyst estimates. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 17 straight quarters and beaten revenue estimates in 19 straight quarters. This also marked the fourth straight quarter of profitability on an adjusted earnings per share basis. In the quarter, the company's AI customer count was up 76% year-over-year. The company added several AI products to help boost the segment. Backblaze is also seeing a higher percentage of customers that generate over $500,000 in revenue for the company annually. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a new range of $161.5 million to $163.5 million, up from prior guidance of $156.5 million to $158.5 million. Full-year guidance and second-quarter revenue guidance came in ahead of Street estimates. The earnings, guidance and constant double beats have put the stock in the spotlight. Several analysts raised their price targets after the report.

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) : The cloud-based communications platform company saw strong interest from readers during the week. The company reported first-quarter results on April 30 with earnings per share and revenue both beating analyst estimates. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters and beaten revenue estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters. Needham raised the price target from $20 to $45 while maintaining a Buy rating after the quarterly results. Shares have surged higher by over 175% in the last month and are up over 220% over the last year. The stock could be one to watch given its frequent double beats.