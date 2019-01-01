|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Everbridge’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO).
The latest price target for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting EVBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.90% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) is $42.41 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Everbridge.
Everbridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Everbridge.
Everbridge is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.