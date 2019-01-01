QQQ
Range
42.36 - 44.54
Vol / Avg.
990.9K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.81 - 168.87
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
39.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, the firm's SaaS-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, and automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans. It serves various industries such as technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and professional services. Geographically, the firm generates its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV102.090M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Everbridge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Everbridge (EVBG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Everbridge's (EVBG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Everbridge (EVBG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting EVBG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.90% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Everbridge (EVBG)?

A

The stock price for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) is $42.41 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Everbridge (EVBG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Everbridge.

Q

When is Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) reporting earnings?

A

Everbridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Everbridge (EVBG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Everbridge.

Q

What sector and industry does Everbridge (EVBG) operate in?

A

Everbridge is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.