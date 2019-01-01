Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, the firm's SaaS-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, and automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans. It serves various industries such as technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and professional services. Geographically, the firm generates its revenue from the United States.