EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EPR Props
EPR Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) was reported by RBC Capital on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting EPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.33% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) was provided by RBC Capital, and EPR Props maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EPR Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EPR Props was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EPR Props (EPR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $54.00 to $55.00. The current price EPR Props (EPR) is trading at is $50.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.