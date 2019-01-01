EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.100
Quarterly Revenue
$157.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$157.5M
Earnings History
EPR Props Questions & Answers
When is EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) reporting earnings?
EPR Props (EPR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EPR Props (NYSE:EPR)?
The Actual EPS was $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.83.
What were EPR Props’s (NYSE:EPR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $147.8M, which beat the estimate of $133.4M.
