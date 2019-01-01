Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bottomline Technologies
The latest price target for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $57.00 expecting EPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.02% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Bottomline Technologies downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bottomline Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bottomline Technologies was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $57.00. The current price Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) is trading at is $56.99, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
