QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:57PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Epazz Inc is an enterprise-wide cloud software company. It specializes in providing customized web applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz has developed a web portal operating system name as BoxesOS, which creates virtual communities for enhanced communication, provide information and content for decision-making, and create a secure marketplace for any type of commerce all through the medium of the Internet. The company designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises such as hospitals, pet stores, and Government and post-secondary institutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Epazz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epazz (EPAZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epazz (OTCPK: EPAZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Epazz's (EPAZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epazz.

Q

What is the target price for Epazz (EPAZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epazz

Q

Current Stock Price for Epazz (EPAZ)?

A

The stock price for Epazz (OTCPK: EPAZ) is $0.008 last updated Today at 8:43:33 PM.

Q

Does Epazz (EPAZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epazz.

Q

When is Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) reporting earnings?

A

Epazz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Epazz (EPAZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epazz.

Q

What sector and industry does Epazz (EPAZ) operate in?

A

Epazz is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.