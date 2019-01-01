Epazz Inc is an enterprise-wide cloud software company. It specializes in providing customized web applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz has developed a web portal operating system name as BoxesOS, which creates virtual communities for enhanced communication, provide information and content for decision-making, and create a secure marketplace for any type of commerce all through the medium of the Internet. The company designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises such as hospitals, pet stores, and Government and post-secondary institutions.