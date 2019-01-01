Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.470
Quarterly Revenue
$321.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$321.4M
Earnings History
Envestnet Questions & Answers
When is Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) reporting earnings?
Envestnet (ENV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.27.
What were Envestnet’s (NYSE:ENV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $167.5M, which beat the estimate of $164.2M.
