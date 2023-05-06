Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Apple, Envestnet And The Concern Around Regional Bank Stocks

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.
In "Apple Defies the Trend. Why There's Still Time to Buy the Stock," Tae Kim explains why Apple Inc AAPL "deserves a premium," even though the technology sector has experienced a roller-coaster ride and the overall demand for computers and smartphones has fallen.
"Envestnet Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock is Falling" by Andrew Welsch explores why technology and services provider Envestnet Inc ENV is still struggling to entice investors after reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates.
In "Forget Home Depot and Lowe's. Here's the Home Improvement Stock to Buy Now," Teresa Rivas makes the case for Tractor Supply Co TSCO, which could take advantage of an "elongated summer" this year and see an uptick in sales.
In "Thinking of Buying Regional Bank Stocks? You'll Need a Strong Stomach," Bill Alpert writes that investors should be cautious about acquiring regional bank stocks — especially given the latest banking crisis involving First Republic Bank and with a potential recession looming.
"Redfin Gets an Upgrade on an ‘Improving Picture' and the Stock Is Soaring" by Emily Dattilo follows the rise of Redfin RDFN, after the brokerage and real estate listings company saw the rating of its shares improve from "Neutral" to "Sell."
