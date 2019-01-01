Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.60 expecting ELVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.64% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Elevate Credit maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Elevate Credit, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Elevate Credit was filed on February 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Elevate Credit (ELVT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.90 to $5.60. The current price Elevate Credit (ELVT) is trading at is $2.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
