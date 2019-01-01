QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Elvictor Group Inc is engaged in the business of providing shipping crew management services. It provides crew management, crew manning, and crew training and development services. It is developing software as a service for shipping logistics i.e. Crew Management SaaS.

Elvictor Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elvictor Gr (ELVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elvictor Gr (OTCPK: ELVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elvictor Gr's (ELVG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elvictor Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Elvictor Gr (ELVG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elvictor Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Elvictor Gr (ELVG)?

A

The stock price for Elvictor Gr (OTCPK: ELVG) is $0.065 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elvictor Gr (ELVG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elvictor Gr.

Q

When is Elvictor Gr (OTCPK:ELVG) reporting earnings?

A

Elvictor Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elvictor Gr (ELVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elvictor Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Elvictor Gr (ELVG) operate in?

A

Elvictor Gr is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.