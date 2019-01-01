Enliven Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ELVN), Quotes and News Summary

|Open13.320
|Close13.400
|Vol / Avg.46.976K / 105.001K
|Mkt Cap551.425M
|Day Range13.270 - 13.665
|52 Wk Range12.380 - 25.340
Enliven Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ: ELVN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open13.320
|Close13.400
|Vol / Avg.46.976K / 105.001K
|Mkt Cap551.425M
|Day Range13.270 - 13.665
|52 Wk Range12.380 - 25.340
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.360
|-0.410
|-0.0500
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-03-29
|Jefferies
|Eun Yang
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|27.00
|2023-03-03
|TD Cowen
|Phil Nadeau
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|ELVN
|Enliven Therapeutics
|0.45%
|551.4M
|TBPH
|Theravance Biopharma
|1.86%
|491.7M
|GHRS
|GH Research
|13.84%
|496.3M
|SNDL
|SNDL
|5.59%
|442.9M
|WVE
|WAVE Life Sciences
|4.28%
|579.1M
You can purchase shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Enliven Therapeutics’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS).
The latest price target for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELVN) was reported by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting ELVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELVN) is $13.4 last updated Today at October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Enliven Therapeutics.
Enliven Therapeutics’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Enliven Therapeutics.
Enliven Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
