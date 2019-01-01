Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$37.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$7.3M
Earnings History
Ellington Financial Questions & Answers
When is Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reporting earnings?
Ellington Financial (EFC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.30.
What were Ellington Financial’s (NYSE:EFC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.4M, which missed the estimate of $18.7M.
