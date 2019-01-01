Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) was reported by B of A Securities on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting EFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.50% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) was provided by B of A Securities, and Ellington Financial maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ellington Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ellington Financial was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ellington Financial (EFC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $18.00. The current price Ellington Financial (EFC) is trading at is $15.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.